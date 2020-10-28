Calendar presented to WISD board

In a first presentation of the 2021-22 school year calendar, Wylie Independent School Dis­trict students and staff will get a new weeklong fall break in Oc­tober 2021.

The proposed calendar was presented at the Monday, Oct. 19, meeting of the WISD school board. A second reading prior to adoption will be held at the No­vember board meeting.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer put together the calen­dar with input from staff and administrators and reported that it meets the state requirement of providing 75,600 minutes of in­struction.

The 2021-22 school year starts on Aug. 12 and concludes on May26. Students will get 34 days off from studies during the year, counting holidays and teacher development days.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]