Early voting starts strong

Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election got off to a quick start last week in Wylie and throughout Collin County.

The tally for the first day of early voting, Oct. 13, at the two voting centers in Wylie was 993 and for the entire county was 37,831. The numbers only grew from there.

It took three days for Collin County to surpass 100,000 ear­ly voters, hitting 114,532 on the third day. That puts the county more than a third of the way toward the 290,008 count for the entire early voting period in the last presidential election in 2016.

First day numbers in Wylie were divided as 763 at the Col­lin College Campus and 230 at the Senior Recreation Cen­ter. After the first three days, 3,615 voters had cast ballots at the Collin College Campus and 1,680 voted at the recre­ation center.

Early voting centers throughout the county are open Oct. 21-24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Oct. 26-30 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Collin County registered voters can cast early and election day ballots at any voting center in the county.

For more stories like this, see the Oct. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]