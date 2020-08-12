Less than 50 percent of students returning to campuses

Almost half the Wylie Inde­pendent School Districts stu­dents reporting for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 13, will do so remotely.

Students had to commit to the form of instruction they would follow, on campus or re­motely, and the numbers show that 46 percent will remain home and 54 percent will re­port to school campuses. Out of 17,476 commitment responses, 9,364 students opted for on campus instruction and 8,112 chose remote instruction.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]