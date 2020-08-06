Wylie confirms 21 new cases

Collin County has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old McKinney woman and a 95-year-old Prosper woman. Both passed away Aug. 3 at local hospitals, but only the Prosper woman had underlying conditions.

State health officials listed 222 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 6, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 7,074 confirmed cases.

There are 1,951 active cases and a total of 5,036 have recovered.

There are 146 cases hospitalized and 87 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 8,302 and 1,443 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include six in Farmersville, three in Lavon, four in Murphy, four in Princeton, one in Sachse (plus four in the Dallas County portion of the city) and 21 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]