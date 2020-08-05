Collin CAD to issue new value estimates

Wylie Independent School District, the city of Wylie and other taxing entities in Collin County will utilize a revised estimate of property values this year to calculate their tax rates because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines to file property value protests were extended a month until June 15, which de­layed Collin Central Appraisal District from conducting protest hearings. Subsequently, the ap­praisal district has not been able to certify 2020 values by the statutory deadline of July 25.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]