Wylie reports 23 new cases

Collin County has confirmed the death of an 81-year-old Plano woman. She had underlying health conditions and passed away this morning at her home.

State health officials listed 318 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 4, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 6,738 confirmed cases.

There are 1,739 active cases and a total of 4,915 have recovered.

There are 151 cases hospitalized and 84 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 8,674 and 1,544 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include one in Blue Ridge, five in Farmersville, two in Josephine, four in Lavon, eight in Murphy, 21 new cases in Princeton, two in Sachse (plus three in the Dallas County portion of the city) and 23 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]