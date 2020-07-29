One death, 77 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County has confirmed the death of a 78-year-old Plano woman. She had underlying health conditions and passed away at a local hospital on July 24.

State health officials listed 77 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 29, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 6,177 confirmed cases.

There are 1,395 active cases and a total of 4,701 have recovered.

There are 168 cases hospitalized and 81 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,595 and 1,723 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Farmersville, three in Sachse’s Dallas County portion and two in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]