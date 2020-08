North Central Texas Coun­cil of Governments conducted a third planning session with city and business representa­tives to review findings of a downtown improvements study.

The COG is developing a plan in conjunction with Wylie Downtown Merchants Associ­ation and the city of Wylie to make the historic downtown area into a more attractive des­tination.

For the full story, see the July 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]