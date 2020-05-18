19 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials have reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 18, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,047 confirmed cases.

There are 303 active cases and 713 that have successfully recovered.

There are 13 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 13,491 total negative tests and 1,776 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Allen – 26 year old female; 13, 15, 43 and 66 year old males

Anna – 33 year old male

McKinney – 49 and 54 year old males

Plano – 1 year old girl; 23 year old female; infant boy; 21, 22, 32, 47 and 61 year old males

Prosper – 46 year old female

Unincorporated – 58 year old male

Unknown – 17 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]