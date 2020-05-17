Collin County reports 12 new COVID cases

Collin County health officials have reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 17, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,028 confirmed cases.

There are 302 active cases and 695 that have successfully recovered.

There are 12 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 13,171 negative tests and 1,732 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 41 year old male

Dallas – 90 year old female and a 41 and 62 year old male

Fairview – 56 year old male

McKinney – 61 year old female and a 23 and 76 year old male

Murphy – 31 year old male

Plano – 50 year old female and a 44 and 54 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]