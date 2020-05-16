Collin County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials have reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 16, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,016 confirmed cases.

There are 293 active cases and 692 that have successfully recovered.

There are 11 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 12,726 negative tests and 1,720 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Anna – 56 year old male

Allen – 23 year old male

Dallas – 34 year old female

McKinney – 29 andf 56 year old males

Plano – 60 and 70 year old females; 28 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

