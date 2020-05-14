COVID-19 testing site to open tomorrow

Starting tomorrow – Friday, May 15 – people in the Sachse area will have a more convenient place to get tested for COVID-19.

A drive-thru testing site will open at Walmart, located at 8015 Woodbridge Parkway. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Tests will be self-administered; people will stay in their vehicles and give themselves a nasal swab that a trained medical volunteer will observe. They will then put the swab in a sealed container for testing.

Walk-ups are not allowed to have a test. People in the drive-thru must wear a face mask and provide ID and verification of eligibility criteria.

First responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested, as well as those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Walmart healthcare professionals will staff the site and eTrueNorth will process test results and communicate the results.

To see if you’re eligible or to make an appointment, visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Dallas during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]