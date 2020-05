Individual property apprais­al and estimated taxes notices will be mailed to Collin Coun­ty residents and businesses Friday, May 15, from Collin Central Appraisal District.

The mailing was delayed a few weeks because of ad­justments to operations in the CAD office because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Protest and other filing deadline dates have been changed because of the delay in mailing notices.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]