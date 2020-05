Wylie Police Department veteran Chris Taylor returned home last week to a street full of well wishers after he com­pleted his final cancer treat­ment.

The welcome home was held Thursday, May 7, in front of the officer’s residence on Wind­sor Street and was attended by members of the police and fire department, city staff and friends.

“It was great,” Taylor’s wife, Sheri said. “He got choked up for sure.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]