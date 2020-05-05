New case reported in Wylie

Collin County health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one in Wylie, this afternoon, May 5, bringing the adjusted reported total to 828 confirmed cases.

There are 257 active cases and 549 that have successfully recovered.

There are 24 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 8,505 negative tests and 1,305 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 92 year old female; 54 and 64 year old males

Anna – 33 year old male

Frisco – 46 year old male

McKinney – 9 year old girl; two 28 year old females; 47, 61 and 64 year old males

Plano – 13, 37, 57 and 83 year old females; 18, 31, 47 and 57 year old males

Princeton – 29 year old female; 35 year old male

Richardson – 37 year old male

Sachse – 65 year old female

Wylie – 58 year old female

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]