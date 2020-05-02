Collin County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new cases reported in Wylie

Collin County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, May 2, bringing the adjusted reported total to 784 confirmed cases.

There are 246 active cases and 516 that have successfully recovered.

There are 25 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 7,851 negative tests and 1,229 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Dallas – 50 year old female

Frisco – 54 year old male

Josephine – 30 year old female

McKinney – 21, 63 and 66 year old females and 41, 49, 53, 56 and 67 year old males

Murphy – 44 year old male

Plano – 26, 30, 39 and 53 year old males and an undisclosed gender age 22

Wylie – 19 year old female and 58 year old male

Unincorporated/Unknown – 24 year old female and a 35 and 70 year old male.

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]