Three new cases reported in Wylie

According to Collin County health officials, an 88 year old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at a memory care facility this morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
The county will not release further personal information.
Officials also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including three in Wylie, this afternoon, May 1, bringing the adjusted reported total to 766 confirmed cases.
There are 235 active cases and 509 that have successfully recovered.
There are 25 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.
The county reported 7,802 negative tests and 1,211 People Under Monitoring.
The reported cases by city are:
Allen – 40 yer old female; 27 and 42 year old males
Celina – 60 year old male
Dallas – 36 and 42 year old females; 47 year old male
Frisco – 86 year old female
Josephine – 55 year old male
Lavon – 46 year old male
McKinney – 21, 49, 72, 74, 80, 81, 82, 84, 90 and 93 year old females; 45, 75, 76, 77, 82, 88 and 89 year old males; a 39 year old of undisclosed gender
Melissa – 55 year old female
Murphy – 23 year old female; 65 year old male
Plano – 54, 80 and 96 year old females; 26, 53, 56, 67 and 92 year old males
Richardson – 87 year old female
Wylie – 13, 33 and 57 year old males
Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.
DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.
Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]