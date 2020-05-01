Art competition “People’s Choice Voting” now open

Submissions are now in for the 38th Annual Congressional Art Competition featuring original artwork from high school students across Texas’ Third Congressional District.

Following the closure of areas schools stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s competition was moved to a fully online submission in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (RTX-03) said, “I want to express my deep admiration for the students who overcame adversity to share their talent with our community by participating in this year’s competition. Especially now, it is so important to celebrate the achievements of our young artists as well as the commitment of their parents and educators who have helped foster their creativity.”

Voting continues until 5 p.m. May 8 at https://vantaylor.house.gov/programs/art-competition-gallery.htm?utm_campaign=2399-492.

First, second, and third place winners will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the “People’s Choice Award” chosen by TX-03 residents.