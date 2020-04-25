Collin County lists 16 additional COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials listed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 25, bringing the adjusted reported total to 654 confirmed cases.

There are 183 active cases and 455 that have successfully recovered.

There are 23 cases hospitalized and 16 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 5,916 negative tests and 1,021 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 18 year old female

Dallas – 30 year old male

Farmersville – 13 year old male

McKinney – 34 and 53 year old females and a 56 year old male

Murphy – 27 and 53 year old females

Plano – 16, 50 and 53 year old females and 33, 47, 53 and 56 year old males

Richardson – 61 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From staff reports. [email protected]