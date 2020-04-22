Schools to remain closed, statewide guidelines set

Schools will not reopen this year because of precautions taken to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but businesses will start a gradual reopening this week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott laid out statewide guidelines in a speech delivered at noon Friday, April 17. Those guidelines included opening of businesses identified as non-essential if they can meet COVID-19 precautions, but no general timeline for reopening all businesses was given.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]