Collin County reports 11th COVID-19 related death

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced today that a 93-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at her home. No additional personal information will be released by county officials.

Health officials listed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 16, bringing the adjusted reported total to 505 confirmed cases.

There are 190 active cases and 304 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 11 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 2,935 negative tests and 898 People Under Monitoring.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Dallas – 45 year old female and a 35 year old male

Frisco – 23 year old female, 50 and 69 year old males

McKinney – 91, 93 and 95 year old females and 41 year old male

Plano – 32 and 63 year old females and 27 and 67 year old males

Richardson – 61 and 62 year old females

