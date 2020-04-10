Collin County reports 7th COVID-19 related death

A 90-year-old McKinney man, with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19, died this morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). No additional personal information has been released.

Collin County health authorities reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 10, bringing the total to 425 confirmed cases. There are 224 active cases and 194 that have successfully recovered.

There are 30 cases hospitalized and 7 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Blue Ridge – 43 year old female and a 48 year old male

Dallas – 65 year old female

Frisco – 45 and 47 year old females and a 35 year old male

McKinney – 16, 17 and 82 year old females and 33, 67 and 90 year old males

Plano – 34, 52 and 53 year old females and a 50 year old male

Prosper – 65 year old male

Richardson – 52 year old female

Sachse – 54 year old male

From staff reports. [email protected]