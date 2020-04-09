Congressman Van Taylor to hold coronavirus telephone town hall

Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) will hold a coronavirus telephone town hall at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

He will be joined by Collin County Judge Chris Hill, State Senator Angela Paxton, State Representative Jeff Leach and officials from the Collin County Department of Public Health.

To register call 972-202-4150.

The town hall will also be broadcast at https://vantaylor.house.gov/live.

Information on federal, state, and local efforts to keep you and your family healthy will be provided, and they’ll field questions from callers.