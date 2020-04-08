Collin College’s Fall 2020 registration begins April 14

Registration for Collin College Fall classes will open for returning students on Tuesday, April 14 with open registration for new students beginning Wednesday, April 29.

Collin students who have completed 50 hours or more can register for classes starting Tuesday, April 14. Students who have completed 30 hours or more Collin hours can register on Wednesday, April 15 or after. Students who have completed one hour or more Collin hours can register on or after Thursday, April 16. On April 29, registration will be open to all students who have been admitted and are eligible to enroll at Collin College. The early registration payment deadline for fall classes is July 22.

Check out the schedule at www.collin.edu/academics/class_schedule.html.

New and returning students should register online through CougarWeb by visiting http://cougarweb.collin.edu. Go to the “Registration Tools” channel on the home tab, then click on “Add/Drop Classes” to select desired classes.

Not yet a Collin College student, but want to be? Learn more about the admissions process at www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/index.html.

Registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (unless noted otherwise in the Registration Tips booklet) through the CougarWeb portal except for May 6 and July 23. For help logging into the portal, call technical support at 972-377-1777.

