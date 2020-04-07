New COVID-19 cases double from previous day

Two additional cases reported in Wylie

Collin County health authorities reported another 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 7, bringing the total to 343 confirmed cases. There are 210 active cases and 129 that have successfully recovered.

There are 26 cases hospitalized and 4 have died from COVID-19. Currently there are 435 Persons Under Monitoring and 1,042 negative tests have been reported.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 24, 31, 31, 35 year old females and two 41 year old males

Anna – 59 year old female and a 43 year old male

Dallas – 26, 40 and 65 year old males

Frisco – 22 year old female and a 31 year old male

Lavon – 51 year old female and a 57 year old male

McKinney – infant, 23, 44 and 63 year old females and a 35 year old male

Melissa – 32, 35 and 64 year old males

Murphy – 28 year old male

Plano – 21, 31, 36, 38, 45, 50 and 56 year old females and a 57 year old male

Princeton – 48 year old male

Prosper – 32 and 53 year old males

Sachse – 24 year old male

Wylie – 42 year old male with no underlying conditions and an 88 year old male with underlying health conditions

Source: Collin County health officials as of April 7, 2020

From staff reports. [email protected]