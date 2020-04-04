Collin County reports 3rd COVID-19 related death

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced the third COVID-19 related death in Collin County today. The 67-year-old Frisco woman had been previously confirmed to have underlying health complications in addition to COVID-19. She died in a local hospital early Saturday morning. To respect and honor her family, no further personal information will be released.

“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us grieve together with her family during this difficult time.”

CCHCS has previously announced 256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 91 of those individuals have already recovered.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.

From staff reports. [email protected]