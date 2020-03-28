Collin County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Male, 32, no other information available at this time;

Male, 35, no other information available at this time;

Female, 55, no other information available at this time;

Male, 27, no other information available at this time;

Female, 26, no other information available at this time;

Female, 47, no other information available at this time;

Female, 51, no other information available at this time;

Female, 93, hospitalized, with no recent travel and no known contact with a confirmed case;

Female, 65, no other information available at this time;

Female, 61, no other information available at this time;

Male, 68, no other information available at this time;

Collin County health authorities reportednew cases of COVI-19 in Collin County this evening, March 28, bringing the county total toreported cases. Please note: We have corrected the total cases to date to reflect a case originally reported for McKinney on March 26 that was transferred to Dallas County as residency was confirmed. The new cases today include one hospitalization.• There have beenconfirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. • There arecurrent confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. • There have beennegative COVID-19 tests in Collin County. •people have successfully recovered.are hospitalized andremain in home isolation. • There arePersons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County. • There has beenconfirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.