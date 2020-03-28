Collin County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

- Male, 32, no other information available at this time;
- Male, 35, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 55, no other information available at this time;
- Male, 27, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 26, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 47, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 51, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 93, hospitalized, with no recent travel and no known contact with a confirmed case;
- Female, 65, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 61, no other information available at this time;
- Male, 68, no other information available at this time;