Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Wylie

From staff reports
City of Wylie officials were just notified by Collin County of a second confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The individual is a 45-year-old female, doing well, and self quarantined.
Public health officials here report four new cases of COVID-19 this evening, all of whom have no underlying health conditions and are isolating at home:
- A 56-year-old Plano woman who traveled within the U.S.;
- A man in Plano, 38, who traveled outside the U.S.;
- A 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel; and,
- A 45-year-old woman from Wylie, who reported no recent travel.
The new cases bring the total to 31 people who have tested positive for COVID -19 in Collin County, seven of whom have completed their isolation period, health officials say.
Public Health Report
- There have been 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. Seven persons have successfully recovered. Two are hospitalized and 21 are in home isolation.
- There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
- There are 73 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.
Disaster Declaration
- County Judge Chris Hill has issued a disaster declaration for Collin County, effective March 16, 2020.
- County Judge Chris Hill has issued an executive order for Collin County, effective March 20, 2020.
- Governor Greg Abbott has issued four Executive Orders relating to COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020.
County Operations
- All Collin County government offices are closed for unscheduled in-person services. All Collin County government offices remain open for scheduled in-person appointments, as well as by phone, by mail, and online. Citizens requiring in-person services may schedule an appointment by contacting the appropriate department.
- The Commissioners Court will continue to meet as scheduled. Commissioners Court meetings will not be open to on-site visitors, but all meetings will continue to be broadcast live on the county website, and provision will be made for the public to participate electronically in every meeting.
- Inmate visitation and inmate programs at the Collin County Detention Facility have been cancelled until further notice. Attorney visits are still permitted, but the procedures for the visits have changed.
- All county board and commission meetings have been cancelled through March 31. Boards and commissions are directed to utilize electronic communication methods to address any critical issues that arise in that timeframe.