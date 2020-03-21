Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Wylie

From staff reports

[email protected]

City of Wylie officials were just notified by Collin County of a second confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The individual is a 45-year-old female, doing well, and self quarantined.

Public health officials here report four new cases of COVID-19 this evening, all of whom have no underlying health conditions and are isolating at home:

A 56-year-old Plano woman who traveled within the U.S.;

A man in Plano, 38, who traveled outside the U.S.;

A 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel; and,

A 45-year-old woman from Wylie, who reported no recent travel.

The new cases bring the total to 31 people who have tested positive for COVID -19 in Collin County, seven of whom have completed their isolation period, health officials say.



Public Health Report



There have been 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 i n Collin County. Seven persons have successfully recovered . Two are hospitalized and 21 are in home isolation .

n Collin County. . and . There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. There are 73 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.

Disaster Declaration

County Judge Chris Hill has issued a disaster declaration for Collin County, effective March 16, 2020.

County Judge Chris Hill has issued an executive order for Collin County, effective March 20, 2020.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued four Executive Orders relating to COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020.

County Operations