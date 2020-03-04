Council discusses citizen bond committee

City needs funding for future projects, amenities

In a work session conducted immediately after a regular meeting, Wylie City Council members laid down basic guidelines to form a citizens committee to study a possible future bond issues and asked for information to adopt Wylie Cemetery and Kreymer Cemetery.

The work session and council meeting were held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club Road.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]