New firetruck put into service

Wylie Fire-Rescue officially placed its newest firetruck, which does not yet have a name, into service with a pushing-in ceremony conducted Sunday, Feb. 16, at Fire Station No. 2 on Country Club Road.

The ceremony harks back to horse-drawn firefighting apparatus that had to be pushed into the station. After motorized firetrucks came into service, the pushing in of new engines was continued to remember the past and to display unity among firefighters.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]