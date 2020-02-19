‘Coffee with Your Congressman’ set for tomorrow

One of Wylie’s representatives in the U.S. House will visit the area tomorrow.

Van Taylor, a Republican from District 3, will stop by Country Burger in Murphy from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. He invites his constituents to drop by for a chat or to ask questions.

He’s held “Coffee with Your Congressman” events in the past and stated that he wants to get to know people from the area in a casual atmosphere.

Country Burger is located at 104 North Murphy Road, Suite 210.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]