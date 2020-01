‘Twas the night before Christmas when Wylie police were summoned to the Super Target store at 3440 W. FM 544 on a complaint that two subjects tried to steal cell phones from an in-store display.

On arrival, police found one of the subjects, identified as Adam Duarte, 18, of Houston being held down by a store customer, Sgt. Donald English reported.

For the full story, see the Jan. 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]