Students rock school project

Davis Intermediate’s Future Problem Solvers painted nice messages on rocks and hid them around campus as part of KindressRox.

At a time of year when homework increases, parents get busy and money is tight, some middle schoolers are spreading kindness with a little paint and a few rocks.

Davis Intermediate’s Future Problem Solvers kicked off KindnessRox at the end of October. Members collected more than 150 stones, painted kind messages on them and spread them across campus. When a person finds one, they’re supposed to hide it – or a painted rock of their own – again in a different location.

The rocks also direct the finder to a website where they can log its location. Since the Future Problem Solvers want to track where the stones end up, this helps them see how their messages are spreading. So far rocks have been found throughout Wylie and even as far as Fort Worth.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]