Shopping Spree starts downtown

Shoppers are invited to downtown Wylie during the holiday season to take advantage of the wide variety of gifts available at merchants and to register for a chance to win gift certificates valued at $500.

Wylie Downtown Merchants Association is once again giving away three $500 gift certificates to lucky winners who register for free at participating downtown stores.

Association Vice President Pam Wells pointed out that shoppers can register multiple times, even going store to store in a single trip downtown, to increase their chances of winning. There is no purchase required to enter.

Registration starts Wednesday, Nov. 20, and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 17. A drawing for winners will be held Thursday, Dec. 19. Entrants do not have to be present to win.

