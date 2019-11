The 32nd annual Christian Care Week, a time of giving and community prayer in Wylie, gets underway Tuesday, Nov. 19, with a fundraising luncheon sponsored by the chamber of commerce.

The luncheon is starts at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 404 N. Ballard Ave.

For the full story, see the Nov. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]