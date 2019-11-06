Watkins students take up Farm Fresh Challenge

Fresh food and fresh air took the spotlight last month in WISD.

Each fall, the district focuses on bringing homegrown produce into Wylie cafeterias.

“We participate in the Texas Department of Agriculture Farm Fresh Challenge every October,” said Dawn Lin, director of student nutrition. “Part of that is that we really want to take this opportunity to bring nutrition education to students, but also see if there’s a way to introduce more Texas-produced items in the month of October. Not only do we bring Texas-produced apples, potatoes and oranges, but starting [earlier in October] we also served fresh watermelon from Texas.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]