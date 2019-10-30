Teams set for district competition

Wylie and Wylie East will look add wins to their district total later this week.

The Pirates play 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at North Garland in 10-6A.

The district contest will be at Williams Stadium, located at 510 Stadium Dr. in Garland.

North Garland comes in 5-3 overall and 2-3 in district, following a 55-14 win over South Garland.

The Raiders finished with 519 total yards, 389 rushing and 130 passing on 19 first downs.

The defense allowed 16 first downs on 15 total yards, with 47 rushing and another 183 passing.

Earlier in district, North Garland beat Lakeview Centennial 28-24, and lost to Rowlett 27-26, Naaman Forest 42-18 and Sachse 24-21.

They beat Frisco Liberty 42-7, Irving 47-21 and Newman Smith 47-12 in non-district.

The Raiders close out the season 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 with Texarkana Texas High in 7-5A Div. I on Senior Night.

Texas High comes in 4-4 overall and 1-3 in district. They were off last week.

Earlier in the 7-5A Div. I slate the Tigers defeated Sherman 27-14, and lost to John Tyler 16-0, McKinney North 62-41 and Mesquite Poteet 55-10.

Two weeks against Sherman, Texas High jumped to a 13-0 lead after two quarters.

Sherman answered with two scores in the third for a 14-13 advantage going into the fourth quarters.

Texas High completed the comeback with consecutive scores in the fourth quarter, one of which came on an interception return.

Sherman finished with 349 total yards.

Players to watch for Texas High this week are Clayton Smith, Kobe Webster, Rian Cellers, Tracy Cooper, Eric Poe, Marquavis Fisher, Demarcus Day, Christon Surratt, Braylon Stewart, Jaylen Green, Devaughhante Jack and Trestin Whitehead.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]