Future of Stone house debated

Three workshops conducted by Wylie City Council last week addressed rehabilitation and uses for the historic Stone house, term limits for board and commission members, and the feasibility of leasing instead of purchasing city vehicles.

The workshops were held Tuesday, Oct. 22, immediately after the regular council session.

The Stone house, known as Stonehaven, is a wood frame structure built in the early 20th Century by William E. and Charlotte Stone and located on S. Ballard Ave. Texas Historical Commission designates it as historic. The city was given title to the house after it was moved a short distance to its present location to accommodate a housing subdivision.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]