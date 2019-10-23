Storms, lightning damage houses

The thunder rolled and the lightning struck two houses in Wylie, while high winds damaged several Sachse houses during a series of storms that passed across the area late Sunday Oct. 20 and early Monday Oct. 21.

A tornado reportedly touched down in north Dallas, damaging several homes and buildings, and knocking out electric power to about 140,000 customers.

A residence at 3418 Endicott Ct. near Wylie East High School sustained substantial fire damage as the result of a lightning strike about 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters from Wylie, Murphy and Lucas responded.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]