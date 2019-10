The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 statewide Constitutional Amendment election is less than a week away, on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Voters are being asked to cast ballots on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Early voting for the election opens Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]