Wylie City Council last week tabled approval of a development agreement on a multi-use project on Hwy. 78 and granted an extension under an agreement to waive $475,000 in fees for a multi-use development on Westgate Way.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 24 that was heavy on development issues.

For the full story, see the Oct. 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]