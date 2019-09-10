Another student struck by vehicle

For the fourth time in less than a month, a child has been struck by a vehicle near a Wylie school.

The latest incident occurred at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, near Park Blvd. and N. Westgate Way near Davis Intermediate School.

Wylie police determined that a driver was eastbound on Park when she struck a 13-year-old student riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, Sgt. Donald English reported.

The child sustained a minor injury and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

“This last accident occurred at an intersection with a crossing guard in front of Davis Intermediate,” Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson said. “Please observe the speed limit. Please put your phones away and do not text or drive distracted.”

The Wylie Police Department continues to stress that drivers obey all crossing guards, school zone postings and watch for stopped school buses.

