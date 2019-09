Mount Pleasant rode a 13-point second half to a season-opening win over Wylie East.

Raider football fell 41-24 at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Mount Pleasant (1-0) led 28-24 at halftime. They then outscored Wylie East 13-0 during the second half.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]