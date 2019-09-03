Wylie man sentenced to 30 years

A 20-year-old Wylie man, Eduardo Guadalupe Gonzalez, last week was convicted of two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Gonzalez was convicted Wednesday, Aug. 28, by a Rockwall County jury.

The felony charges were filed in connection with a Sept. 5, 2016, incident in which after the defendant met his victim, a female high school student, on Instagram the two met in person. Gonzalez then drove the girl to a boat ramp off of Hwy. 66 where he strangled and sexually assaulted her.

Gonzalez, who took the witness stand in his defense, denied the victim’s account and alleged that she was the aggressor. Prosecutors successfully showed that the girls’ injuries were inconsistent with the defendant’s story.

“Once again, this is a cautionary tale about Instagram and other social media,” said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper. “Parents, please sit down with your children and warn them about personal meetings with strangers introduced through these mediums.”

