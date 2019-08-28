Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle

Wylie Police are investigating an accident Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, at Harrison Intermediate School in which a child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle.

The accident occurred about 7:45 a.m. and sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital where he was listed in good condition, police spokesman Sgt. Donald English reported.

When police and Wylie Fire-Rescue responded to the scene they observed the boy who was conscious and alert, the sergeant noted.

Preliminary investigation showed that the 10-year-old was riding a bicycle through a crosswalk of a parking lot, at 1000 S. Ballard Ave., when he was struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for having no driver’s license and for failure to yield right of way while exiting a private driveway.

“We would like to remind drivers to be mindful of children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks and throughout your neighborhoods,” English said. “Officers are out enforcing school zone violations.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is the second accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle near a school since classes started Aug. 15. A 14-year-old girl was injured Aug. 20 when she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle through a crosswalk at the intersection of Brown and Anson streets.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]