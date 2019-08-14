Clear the Shelters is Saturday

City of Wylie Animal Services is joining animal shelters across the country to host a Clear the Shelters Day pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 a.m. until the shelter is clear.

During the event, shelter is waiving adoption fees, and all adoptable animals will have been spayed or neutered, have had all vaccines, have a microchip, have been dewormed, and have been treated with flea and tick eradication and preventive medicine.

Wylie Animal Services is located at 949A Hensley Lane. Visitors must be at least 18 years old with valid ID to adopt.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]