As an organization it does not tend to toot its own horn, Wylie Executive Development Corporation has worked for 30 years bringing industry and business to town.

The organization was chartered in 1979 as an autonomous arm of the city of Wylie, bankrolled by a half-cent sales tax. Voters approved forming WEDC and granting it sales tax money.

For the full story, see the Aug. 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]