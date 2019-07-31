Judge Hill appointed to board

Collin County Judge Chris Hill has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas County and District Retirement System board of trustees.

The term runs through Dec. 31, 2021. The board oversees a retirement system for employees and retirees of more than 780 counties and districts, including water districts, emergency services districts and others.

Hill was elected county judge in November 2018 and took office in January. Previously, he had served as County Commissioner for Precinct 3 in Collin County.

The judge, who is a Certified Public Accountant, currently serves on the Minuteman Disaster Response board of directors and previously served on the board of the Samaritan Inn, Hope Women’s Center and Governing Board of the Indigent Defense Commission.

