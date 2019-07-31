Candidates announce for U.S. Congress

Two Republican hopefuls announced plans last week to take back Congressional District 32 from U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat who won election in 2018.

Seeking the GOP nomination in the March 3, 2020 primary election are Floyd McLendon and Genevieve Collins, both of Dallas.

McLendon is retired after serving 25 years in the U.S. Navy, 15 of them as a SEAL, and now works as an executive aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Collins is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business and works for an educational technology firm.

Allred, a Dallas native, attorney and former National Football League player, defeated longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, Republican, to represent District 32 in Washington, D.C.

Sessions has indicated that he may seek a rematch to return to Congress.

Filings for the Democratic and Republican primary elections are open Nov. 9-Dec. 9.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]