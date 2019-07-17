New clinic offers affordable care

Expanding medical services is on the horizon for Collin County residents with the opening of a new Family Health Center in McKinney.

The groundbreaking for the new facility occurred last week. The new clinic will feature a 25,000 sq. ft. building located at 1620 Virginia Street.

The clinic is a public-private partnership between the North Texas Family Health Foundation and several other donors including the city of McKinney, Independent Bank, Baylor, Scott and White Health, Medical City and Communities Foundation of Texas.

This non-profit, patient-centered medical home provides primary medical, dental, and behavioral health counseling for families, children and individual residents of McKinney and Collin County, regardless of their ability to pay. The clinic creates a sustainable model for patient-centered community health.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]